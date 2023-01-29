English
    Omega Seiki Mobility plans to invest Rs 800 crore to set up two manufacturing plants for batteries, powertrains

    The company, a part of the Anglian Omega Group, has formed a joint venture with iM3NY, a US-based battery technology player, to bring the latter's cell technology to the Indian market and manufacture it locally.

    PTI
    January 29, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility plans to invest Rs 800 crore in the next two years to set up two new facilities to manufacture batteries and powertrains, according to the company's founder and Chairman Uday Narang.

    It will also manufacture six electric vehicle powertrains with power capacities ranging from 7 KW to 34 KW, based on South Korean joint venture partner Jae Sung's technology in its bid to become a completely integrated electric vehicle (EV) OEM.

    In an interaction with PTI, Narang said these technologies would give Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) control over the critical parts of the supply chain and help it in becoming a large-scale player in the industry.