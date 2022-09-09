English
    Omega Seiki launches electric three-wheeler 'Vicktor', priced at Rs 5 lakh

    The vehicle could be booked at OSM-authorised dealership outlets at a price of Rs 9,999, the company said, adding that the first batch of deliveries will be made in November.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 09, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST

    Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), a Delhi-based electric vehicle manufacturer, on September 9 announced the launch of its electric three-wheeler 'Vicktor', priced at Rs 5 lakh.

    The vehicle could be booked at OSM-authorised dealership outlets at a price of Rs 9,999, the company said in a press release, adding that the first batch of deliveries will be made in November.

    The ex-showroom price of Rs 5 lakh is introductory, OSM noted, adding that the vehicle will be available at this rate only for the first 100 customers.

    Vicktor, OSM said, is powered by a 20 kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack, which provides a "segment first range of 250 km in a single charge".

    "The vehicle demonstrates the latest technology and power-packed performance showcasing India on the world map," OSM founder and chairman Uday Narang said, adding that the company will be launching more electric vehicles at Auto Expo 2022.

    According to OSM, Vicktor offers a high payload capacity of 450 kg and will be available in both - open and closed carrier variants. The vehicle's "ability to climb inclines with ease is second to none with a grade ability of 9.2 degrees", it added.

    With EV space expanding in India, a number of startups, as well as traditional automobile players, are turning towards the manufacturing of electric cars, two-wheelers and three-wheelers. NITI Aayog, the Centre's topmost think-tank, is eyeing an EV sales penetration of 70 percent for all commercial cars, 30 percent for private cars, 40 percent for buses and 80 percent for two- and three-wheelers by 2030.
    first published: Sep 9, 2022
