Olectra Greentech gets regulatory nod for India’s first electric tipper

CR Sukumar
Mar 01, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST

Indian electric buses manufacturer Olectra Greentech on March 1 said it has obtained the country’s first homologation or roadworthiness certificate from the Indian regulators for its heavy-duty electric tipper.

The Hyderabad-headquartered firm, part of the multi-disciplinary conglomerate Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (Meil) group, said it was in the final stage of discussions for its first order for 20 e-tippers to be deployed for mining and quarrying operations.

Olectra said its electric tipper is now roadworthy, adhering to all the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, after it was put through intensive tests under various conditions to make it ready for Indian roads, including manoeuvring the mountainous terrains at high altitudes and into the depths of the earth in mining and quarrying pits.

The Hyderabad-headquartered automobile maker recently showcased the prototype of the heavy-duty electric tipper at exhibitions held in Delhi and Bengaluru, attracting curiosity and enthusiasm, leading to discussions for orders.