Olectra Greentech gets regulatory nod for India’s first electric tipper

Indian electric buses manufacturer Olectra Greentech on March 1 said it has obtained the country’s first homologation or roadworthiness certificate from the Indian regulators for its heavy-duty electric tipper.

The Hyderabad-headquartered firm, part of the multi-disciplinary conglomerate Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (Meil) group, said it was in the final stage of discussions for its first order for 20 e-tippers to be deployed for mining and quarrying operations.

Olectra said its electric tipper is now roadworthy, adhering to all the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, after it was put through intensive tests under various conditions to make it ready for Indian roads, including manoeuvring the mountainous terrains at high altitudes and into the depths of the earth in mining and quarrying pits.

The Hyderabad-headquartered automobile maker recently showcased the prototype of the heavy-duty electric tipper at exhibitions held in Delhi and Bengaluru, attracting curiosity and enthusiasm, leading to discussions for orders.

"The Olectra e-tipper is India's first certified heavy-duty electric tipper engineered and manufactured in-house," said Olectra Greentech chairman and managing director KV Pradeep. "We are shortly going to launch variants of the e-tipper and electric truck." Pradeep hoped that the Olectra electric tipper could significantly change the construction, infrastructure, mining and quarrying sectors, which are highly demanding due to the volume of material that needs to be transported to work sites.

Further, he said the Olectra electric tipper, apart from being cost-effective in terms of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) to improve operating profits of owners, could also be used day and night at work sites since it is silent and has zero carbon emissions.

CR Sukumar is a senior journalist based in Hyderabad.