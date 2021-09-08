MARKET NEWS

Ola Electric’s hyped electric scooter purchase marred by glitches

The sales window for Ola Electric's S1 and S1 Pro opened at 6 pm on September 8, but due to some technical glitch, people had to wait for hours.

Saurav Mukherjee
September 08, 2021 / 11:05 PM IST
Ola Electric's much-anticipated electric scooter was launched on 15th August [Image: Twitter/@bhash]

Ola Electric's much-anticipated electric scooter was launched on 15th August [Image: Twitter/@bhash]

Ola Electric's co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal on September 8 issued a letter apologising the customers for technical glitch which let its website unable for purchase ready of Ola S1. He said that now they will start purchase on September 15 from 8 am onwards.

Aggarwal took to Twitter to express his apologies for letting the aspiring customers to wait for hours to in order to book for the electric scooter.

"I want to apologise to all of you, who had to wait for several hours. The website was just not up to expectations on quality. I know we disappointed you and I sincerely apologise to each one of you for what was clearly a very frustrating experience," Bhavish Aggarwal wrote on the micro-blogging site.

ALSO READ: How to get Ola’s electric scooter home-delivered

He added that Ola has built a completely digital purchase journey for customer, which includes a fully digital loan process without any paperwork. Apart from this, he said that for the right experience it will take the firm another week.

"Getting you the right experience will take us another week. I want to let you know that we will now be starting our purchase on 15 September, 8 am. Your reservation and your position in the purchase queue remains unchanged, so if you reserved first, you will still be able to buy it first," Aggarwal said, adding, "Our delivery dates also remain unchanged."

Ola Electric is bypassing the showroom model and going completely digital to sell its two newly launched scooters – the S1 and the S1 Pro. The sales window opened at 6 pm on September 8, but due to some technical glitch, people had to wait for hours.

Although it was officially launched on August 15, at a starting price of Rs 99,999, Ola Electric opened online bookings a month prior, and upon doing so, received 1 lakh reservations. These pre-bookings, which can be made via the website for Rs 499, are the first step in completing the full payment process.
