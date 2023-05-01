 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ola Electric to refund Rs 130 crore to customers who bought EV chargers: Sources

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 09:25 PM IST

The development comes amid government initiated an investigation into FAME scheme irregularities after whistleblowers raised apprehensions.

Ola will reimburse the price of the off-board charger to all customers, who have bought it when purchasing an Ola S1Pro model scooter, from FY 2019-20 until March 30, 2023.

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric will reportedly reimburse Rs 130 crore to customers, who bought EV charging. In a report by CNBC-TV18 quoting sources, the two-wheeler company was responding to the probe initiated by the Ministry of Heavy Industries for overpricing.

“The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) will not be taking any further action against Ola Electric, as the company announced in its letter to ARAI dated April 30, 2023, that, on their own volition, they will reimburse the price (approximately Rs 130 crore) of the off-board charger to all customers, who have bought the off-board charger as an accessory when purchasing an Ola S1Pro model scooter from FY 2019-20 until March 30, 2023,” a government official told CNBC-TV18.

When asked about the government’s probe and suspension of subsidies, Ola Electric Founder and CEO Bhavish Agarwal had recently told CNBC-TV18 that the company will do whatever the government asks them to do. Moreover, latest developments, the company said that Ola Electric remains in touch with the government to resolve all issues.

