Ola Electric to raise $300 million: Report

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

E-vehicle manufacturer Ola Electric is close to raising funds of around USD 300 million for its expansion plans and to meet other corporate needs, sources close to the company said.

The fresh round of fundraising comes amid expectations that Ola Electric would break even soon and achieve profitability.

The fundraising would be managed by investment bank Goldman Sachs, and the funds would be raised from existing and marquee global investors and sovereign funds, the sources added.

With close to a billion dollar annual revenue run rate, Ola Electric led the pack of Indian EV manufacturers by volume and revenue within a year of beginning deliveries of its electric scooters -- Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro.