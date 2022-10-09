Ola Electric to Launch Sub-Rs 80,000 Scooter this Diwali

Representative Image

Indian automaker Ola Electric is set to make a big announcement this Diwali. The company is going to launch a new electric scooter in India which will be a more aggressively priced variant of the S1. Sources accessed by News18 confirm that the new scooter will cost less than Rs 80,000 which will make it one of the most affordable premium e-scooters in the country.



Planning something BIG for our launch event this month! Will accelerate the #EndICEAge revolution by at least 2 years.

Really excited — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2022

On the features front, the scooter is expected to be largely similar to the S1 and will continue to run the company’s MoveOS software.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, in a cryptic post on Twitter today, hinted that Ola is planning something really big for its customers in the Indian market later this month, without divulging the details of the new product. Aggarwal further said that the new launch will accelerate the #EndICEAge revolution by at least 2 years.

Earlier this year on August 15, Ola Electric had introduced the S1 electric scooter at a price point of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The deliveries of Ola S1 started on September 7 across the country. The e-scooter was launched with a range of 141 km on a single charge with a 3kWh battery pack. It comes with a top speed of 95kmph which is the best in the segment.

Ola Electric currently has two electric scooters in its portfolio: S1 Pro and S1. The company is also working on an all-electric car that would debut in 2024 with a driving range exceeding 500 km per charge. Moreover, it will do the 0-100kmph sprint in merely 4 seconds due to a low drag coefficient of 0.21. Interestingly, the Ola Electric car will be keyless as well as handleless.