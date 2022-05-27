English
    Ola electric scooter front suspension comes off while driving in latest mishap

    An Ola scooter user shared a picture on Twitter and claimed that the front suspension broke while driving at low speeds.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 27, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
    Ola Electric Scooter

    Ola Electric Scooter


    Ola electric scooters, in the news for catching fire and structural damage, suffered another setback as an image of a broken front suspension surfaced on social media.

    The scooter is seen lying in the photo on a grass patch with the front wheel separated from the body, as reported by News18.

    "The front fork is breaking even in small speed driving and it is a serious and dangerous thing we are facing now," the user wrote in the caption. The front fork is a structural piece that is attached to the suspension and the front wheel of the scooter. The user added, "We would like to request that we need a replacement or design change on that part and save our life from a road accident due to poor material used."

    The person who shared the photo also tagged Ola Electric and Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of the company. As soon as the tweet went viral, users began sharing anecdotes and pictures of their own scooters that had been damaged in a similar way.

    Some have alleged that Ola is using cheap materials for manufacturing its scooters. Others claimed that there is "something fishy" that points towards a conspiracy. Still others said they prefer manufacturers that are competing with Ola in the two-wheeler electric vehicle market.


    Following complaints about the scooter's battery catching fire on the internet, Ola had to recall 1,441 scooters last month for inspection and diagnosis. Ola is also preparing to launch its electric car.



    Tags: #electric vehicle (EV) #Ola Electric #Ola Electric scooter
    first published: May 27, 2022 08:48 am
