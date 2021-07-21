Ola Electric scooter buyers to get home delivery across India

Ola Electric Scooter | PC-Ola Electric

Days after bookings of Ola electric scooters crossed 1,00,000, the company is planning to sell its e-scooter directly to buyers and the Ola Series S electric scooter will be delivered straight to buyers’ homes.

Under the new plans, Ola Electric is mulling a direct-to-consumer sales model. Through this, the firm will make the entire purchase process between the manufacturer and the buyer, and eliminate the need for Ola to set up a conventional dealership network, reported Firstpost.

Ola Electric has even set up a separate logistics department which would facilitate the direct purchase process. The department lets prospective customers complete documentation, loan applications and other related steps online. Also, the logistics team will ensure that the scooter is registered and delivered straight to a buyer’s home.

With this new approach, Ola is looking at saving resources required to set up an expansive retail chain. This means, Ola can meet demand in pretty much any location across India -- be it a metro or in a Tier-III city.

Till now, luxury carmakers such as Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar Land Rover have been facilitating home delivery of vehicles to customers, but Ola will become the first player to execute a model of this sort at a large scale.

Ola Electric scooter is expected to be available in Ola S1 and range-topping Ola S1 Pro variants. The firm is also giving the colour option of matte black, matte pink, sky blue, white and more.

On the pricing range, Ola Electric is expected to price the scooter between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1.1 lakh.

Earlier, the firm threw open bookings for the Ola Series S on July 15 and set the reservation amount fixed at a fully refundable Rs 499. Within just 24 hours, the firm amassed one lakh orders for the e-scooter.