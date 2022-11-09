Ola displays its popular S1 scooters at EICMA 2022

Ola Electric, one of India’s largest electric vehicles company, took to the stage to showcase its popular S1 scooters at EICMA 2022, said the company in a press release.

Moreover, as a part of the International expansion strategy, the company announced its plan to enter the key European markets in Q1 2023.

Now, with this announcement, Ola Electric has taken the first step towards leading Europe’s journey to become the first automotive emission-free continent by 2050, the release added.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola said, “Ola is committed to creating the EV paradigm for the rest of the world and making India the global epicenter for EVs. EICMA is our very first showcase in Europe and we are extremely proud to present our S1 scooters for customers in this market. We are confident that with our world-class EV products, we will grow the EV scooter market in Europe exponentially the way we have in India.”

The company further announced that it is in talks with multiple local partners for a seamless retail & service network across key European geographies.

Ola, on october 22, launched the S1 Air scooter at an introductory price of Rs 79,999.

As India’s largest EV manufacturer, the S1 scooters from Ola Electric have disrupted the EV two-wheeler segment in India through their premium design, unmatched performance, best in class features and connected technology.

With the highest sales volume in the two-wheeler EV category in the country, the company has recently recorded a 60% M-O-M growth in October over its September performance.

Bookings for the latest entrant into Ola S1 family will begin in February 2023, while the deliveries are scheduled to begin in April next year.