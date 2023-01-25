 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Okinawa Autotech to invest 25 million euros in next three years to develop new products, powertrain

PTI
Jan 25, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

The company said the development will take place at its newly inaugurated first research and development centre in Italy, set up in association with its joint venture partner Tacita.

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech on Wednesday said it will invest 25 million euros (over Rs 220 crore) in the next three years on the development of new products and powertrain.

"The first product designed at the global centre will be an electric cruiser motorcycle that is scheduled to be unveiled in the coming months in India," Okinawa Autotech said in a statement.

A total investment of 25 million euros over the next three years has been planned for developing new products and powertrain, it added.