Oben Electric raises $4 million in its pre-series round of funding

Moneycontrol News
Nov 29, 2022 / 08:56 PM IST

Oben Rorr

Oben Electric, a Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle startup, has raised $4 million as part of its Pre-Series A round of funding, ahead of the deliveries of its maiden electric motorcycle 'RORR'.

The company said funds would be utilised to increase production capacity and fulfilling pre-orders obtained for RORR.

The company claims a healthy order book from India and export markets alike, for its first electric motorcycle RORR, comparable to a 150cc ICE motorcycle. Deliveries of the same are slated to begin from Q1, 2023.

According to the company, RORR has developed the basis of global benchmarks and is well-positioned to enter various international markets in the future.

With a ready product, orders at hand, and deliveries around the corner, Oben Electric further intends to raise $50 million through its upcoming Series A round, for further growth of the company.

“We are happy to share that we are now heading towards our next milestone in our ongoing EV journey, whilst moving towards meeting the larger vision. These funds will be used to fulfill existing orders, ramp up production capacity, and expand our distribution network,” said Madhumita Agrawal, Founder, and CEO, of Oben Electric.