Oben Electric raises $4 million in its pre-series round of funding

Oben Rorr

Oben Electric, a Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle startup, has raised $4 million as part of its Pre-Series A round of funding, ahead of the deliveries of its maiden electric motorcycle 'RORR'.

The company said funds would be utilised to increase production capacity and fulfilling pre-orders obtained for RORR.

The company claims a healthy order book from India and export markets alike, for its first electric motorcycle RORR, comparable to a 150cc ICE motorcycle. Deliveries of the same are slated to begin from Q1, 2023.

According to the company, RORR has developed the basis of global benchmarks and is well-positioned to enter various international markets in the future.

With a ready product, orders at hand, and deliveries around the corner, Oben Electric further intends to raise $50 million through its upcoming Series A round, for further growth of the company.

“We are happy to share that we are now heading towards our next milestone in our ongoing EV journey, whilst moving towards meeting the larger vision. These funds will be used to fulfill existing orders, ramp up production capacity, and expand our distribution network,” said Madhumita Agrawal, Founder, and CEO, of Oben Electric.

Commenting on his current investment, Anirudh Pangarkar, US India EV Angels stated, "We were impressed by the product and its advanced battery technology, giving the company an edge over its competitors. Their hands-on experience can be seen in the design, safety, and robustness of the product. This makes Oben Electric, a tour de force in the EV industry."

Bimal Kalvani, a lead investor in the current round, added, “Oben's first product RORR with its imminent commercial launch and sales, future product pipeline, and strategy are well suited for exponential growth across global markets.”

Previously, the company had raised over $2 million in a seed round in December 2021 from We Founder Circle (WFC), GVK Family Office, MD of Fortune 50 PE Fund & CXOs of MNCs. The funding was seen as one of the largest seed rounds raised at the time by an electric two-wheeler OEM in the country.