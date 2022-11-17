2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India at Rs 77.5 lakh

Nearly a year after phasing out the fourth generation Grand Cherokee, Jeep has launched the next generation of the premium SUV at a starting price of Rs 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom introductory price).

Stellantis India, the parent company of the Jeep brand, has already commenced the bookings for the new SUV and deliveries are set to begin later this month. Positioned above the Meridian in Jeep India’s line-up, the 2022 Grande Cherokee will be pitted against BMW X5, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GL, Rage Rover Sport, Volvo XC90, etc.

While the fourth generation Grand Cherokee was offered with petrol and diesel powertrains, the new Grand Cherokee is expected to only use a two-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and produces 270hp of power and 400Nm of torque. It is also equipped with Jeep’s Quadratrac 4x4 system, offering four terrain modes – Auto, Sport, Mud / Sand, and Snow.

Commenting on the launch of the all-new Grand Cherokee in India, Roland Bouchara, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “As promised, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is the fourth model to be Made in India. With the all-new Grand Cherokee, adventure lovers will have a distinctive blend of luxury, fortified with segment-best features, innovative technology, and composed driving dynamics elevating the brand position to the luxury segment.”

Furthermore, the fifth generation Jeep Grand Cherokee will be following the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route with the kits being imported from its United States facility and assembled at its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. Notably, India is the first market where the Grand Cherokee is being assembled outside of North America and also is the first right-hand drive market to get the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The all-new Grand Cherokee gets 110+ safety features including eight airbags and several Level 2 ADAS features. It also features a 10-inch head-up display over the 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and the segment-first 10.25-inch front passenger display. It also gets rear seat entertainment screens, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a powered tailgate. The SUV also offers a ground clearance of 215 mm and has a water-wading depth of 533 mm.

Nipun J. Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, added, “The Jeep Grand Cherokee is our global flagship and offers a new level of luxury, safety, technology and comfort.

Some of the other safety features include Active Driving Assistance System (ADAS), eight airbags, 360-degree camera, drowsy driver detection, three-point seatbelt and Occupant Detection for all five passengers.