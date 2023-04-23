 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai witnesses 44% increase in car registrations on Akshaya Tritiya

Moneycontrol News
Apr 23, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Showrooms in Mumbai received deliveries of 726 cars and 1,030 bikes on April 22 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

An increase of 35 percent for overall vehicle registrations during the festival was witnessed, while the registrations for two-wheelers was 8 percent higher, a report by the Times of India said.

A surge in new car registrations was recorded in Mumbai over the past few days for special deliveries during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya compared to registrations on the auspicious occasion last year.

The Tardeo (island city) RTO witnessed the most registrations with 190 cars followed by the Andheri RTO which recorded 189 new registrations on the auspicious occasion.  Bike registrations were maximum at Borivli RTO with 277 two-wheelers, the news website said, citing sources working at the RTO.