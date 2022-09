Taxi and auto unions in Mumbai have cancelled a strike scheduled for tomorrow as authorities assured them of fare hikes from October -- Rs 2 for auto-rickshaw and Rs 3 for taxis -- The Indian Express reported.

After the hike, minimum rates charged by taxis and autos will be Rs 28 and Rs 23 respectively. Mumbai has 48,000 taxis and two lakh auto-rickshaws.

In the wake of fuel price hike, the unions said on Friday they would go on strike if fares do not increase.