Motor racing-Red Bull hire more engine experts from F1 rivals Mercedes

The team last month announced Ben Hodgkinson, head of mechanical engineering at Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP), had been hired as technical director of Red Bull Powertrains.

Reuters
May 06, 2021 / 06:07 PM IST
Representative image (Image: Reuters)

Red Bull have hired another group of engine experts from Formula One rivals Mercedes as they prepare to build their own power unit after Honda's departure at the end of the season.

Tough times behind, motor racing eyes a second chance

On Thursday they announced five further appointments to key roles, all from Mercedes.

Red Bull also said a new Head of Mechanical Development would be revealed soon.

"We know that success will only be achieved by bringing in the best and brightest talent, by providing them with the right tools and by creating the right environment in which they can thrive," said team boss Christian Horner.

"Each of the senior personnel announced today bring a wealth of experience, expertise and innovativity to the Red Bull Powertrains programme and provide us with the strongest possible technical platform for the future."

Mercedes principal Toto Wolff, whose team have dominated the V6 turbo hybrid era, recognised last week that a number of staff would be leaving the Brixworth factory and moving to Milton Keynes.

"It's clear that they (Red Bull) are going to hire English engineers because it's in the United Kingdom and there is not a lot of companies that can probably provide those engineers," said the Austrian.

"So absolutely understood what the strategy is."

Mercedes are leading both championships after three races, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton eight points clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The next race is in Spain this weekend.
Reuters
TAGS: #Formula One #Mercedes-AMG #motor racing #Red Bull
first published: May 6, 2021 06:07 pm

