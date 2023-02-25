 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moto Morini X-Cape 650X review

Rana Choudhary
Feb 25, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

The 650X is a fine adventure motorcycle that is also usable on a daily basis. It has the looks, the features, and the riding chops of the best of its breed.

Moto Morini X-Cape 650X is a tall bike, and with a seat height of 835mm (and a dry weight of 213 kg)(Image source: @motomorini_ind/Twitter)

If I were to ask you to name the oldest Italian motorcycle brand that’s still in production, chances are you wouldn’t think of Moto Morini. I wouldn’t blame you — Italian motorcycles are usually linked with legendary names like Ducati, Moto Guzzi, Aprilia, and MV Agusta, so a relatively tiny outfit like Moto Morini wouldn’t be the first off your lips. Nevertheless, the oldest Italian brand it is, even though it’s now owned by the Chinese firm Zhongneng Vehicle Group. The bikes are designed in Italy and manufactured in China.

This isn’t the brand’s first outing in India. About a decade ago, Akshai Varde, who runs the custom motorcycle outfit Vardenchi, briefly brought Moto Morini here.

In its second run here, Moto Morini has entered into a collaboration with Adishwar Auto. The initial offerings, the X-Cape 650 and 650X, are full-on adventure motorcycles, and enter a category that has skyrocketed in popularity over the last 10 years, with models from various brands available across the price spectrum. I don’t know if this is because more people are going on cross-country rides through rough terrain, or because these bikes look tough.

The X-Cape 650X is a great-looking bike, with its spoke wheels and long-travel suspension (the other variant is the X-Cape 650). It really stands out in its red-and-white avatar, and looks ready to go galloping off to the Dakar Rally. Some may find its front end a bit OTT, but I like it — the split-LED headlamps look smashing.