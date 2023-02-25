Moto Morini X-Cape 650X review

Moto Morini X-Cape 650X is a tall bike, and with a seat height of 835mm (and a dry weight of 213 kg)(Image source: @motomorini_ind/Twitter)

If I were to ask you to name the oldest Italian motorcycle brand that’s still in production, chances are you wouldn’t think of Moto Morini. I wouldn’t blame you — Italian motorcycles are usually linked with legendary names like Ducati, Moto Guzzi, Aprilia, and MV Agusta, so a relatively tiny outfit like Moto Morini wouldn’t be the first off your lips. Nevertheless, the oldest Italian brand it is, even though it’s now owned by the Chinese firm Zhongneng Vehicle Group. The bikes are designed in Italy and manufactured in China.

This isn’t the brand’s first outing in India. About a decade ago, Akshai Varde, who runs the custom motorcycle outfit Vardenchi, briefly brought Moto Morini here.

In its second run here, Moto Morini has entered into a collaboration with Adishwar Auto. The initial offerings, the X-Cape 650 and 650X, are full-on adventure motorcycles, and enter a category that has skyrocketed in popularity over the last 10 years, with models from various brands available across the price spectrum. I don’t know if this is because more people are going on cross-country rides through rough terrain, or because these bikes look tough.

The X-Cape 650X is a great-looking bike, with its spoke wheels and long-travel suspension (the other variant is the X-Cape 650). It really stands out in its red-and-white avatar, and looks ready to go galloping off to the Dakar Rally. Some may find its front end a bit OTT, but I like it — the split-LED headlamps look smashing.

The fairing is set high and it has an adjustable windscreen (manually operated) built in, and the neat integration of the fuel tank and the side fairings only builds on the adventure bike appeal. Ride one of these and road (plus off-road) presence is not something you’ll lack. The X variant is the one to pick, because of its long-travel suspension and retro spoked wheels, and high level of overall fit and finish, with no obvious panel-gaps and suchlike. The 7-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth is large, easy to read, and has very crisp graphics as well. You also get two USB charging ports.

This is a tall bike, and with a seat height of 835mm (and a dry weight of 213 kg) it can be an intimidating prospect at first glance. The fact is that if you’re on the short side, you’ll probably find it a bit of a handful, but my 6-foot frame was at ease when I climbed onto the seat (which is spacious and comfortable), and I could reach the handlebars easily. In the limited off-roading that I did, it was easy to stand on the foot pegs and pilot the bike around confidently, with the narrow tank allowing me to grip the bike properly with my knees.

Both variants come with a 649 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled power plant, with 60 bhp at 8,250 rpm, and a maximum torque of 54 Nm at 7,000 rpm; the gearbox is a six-speed unit. These numbers are less than what a bike like the Kawasaki Versys (considered the gold standard in this segment) offers, but that doesn’t mean the X-Cape is lacking in any way.

Acceleration is smooth and linear, and the engine is quite happy at city-commuting speeds. As you open up the throttle on a highway, the twin pulls cleanly and enthusiastically, with a great surge of torque kicking in after about 4,000 rpm. Keeping the bike in a range between 4,000 rpm and 6,000 rpm is a lot of fun, given enough road, and progress is more than rapid, with overtaking an absolute breeze. If you venture off-road, the reserves of low-end torque greatly help you manoeuvre the bike around, although the clutch is a bit heavy (and you don’t get a slipper clutch, which would have been the cherry on top).

The 650X boasts a pretty high-end suspension – it has a steel tubular frame as well as fully adjustable Marzochhi upside-down forks, and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. These allow you to tune the suspension to your liking, depending on your height, weight, and preferred riding style.

It also gets spoke wheels with tubeless tyres (Pirelli Scorpion STR units) that offer excellent grip and stability. Overall stability at both low and highway-cruising speed is top-notch, with the suspension (in stock state) doing a very competent job of ironing out bumps in the road.

Given its weight, this isn’t a bike that’s been built for corner-carving, but its superb suspension also means that high-speed cornering can be attempted without your heart in your mouth. The brakes – dual-channel ABS – rein the bike in very quickly (switching to off-road mode turns off the rear ABS).

This is a very impressive bike, no doubt about it. It may not be from a brand that you recognise immediately, but it does have immense pedigree if you can get your head around its current Chinese ownership. Its rivals from brands like Kawasaki, Triumph, and Suzuki have the advantage of being established names with proven track records.

I’d be happy to go out on a limb and recommend the X-Cape to anyone looking for a fine adventure bike that’s also usable on a daily basis. It has the looks, the features, and the riding chops of the best of its breed, and even though its engine isn’t as powerful, it’s refined and up to the job. At prices ranging between Rs 7.4 – Rs 7.5 lakh, ex-showroom (for the X-Cape 650X), the bike is also well-priced for the segment.