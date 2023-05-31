Mobec Innovations rolls out doorstep charging facility services for EVs

electric vehicle

Startup electric mobility solutions provider Mobec Innovations on Wednesday announced its service of offering charging facilities for electric vehicles at customers' doorstep.

Initially, the service will benefit over 2 lakh electric vehicle (EV) users across Delhi-NCR. It can be booked through the company's app, Mobec Innovations said in a statement.

By the end of the first quarter of FY23-24, the company plans to expand operations to Tier-I cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Jaipur, among others, it added.

The company received a strong response from consumers across Delhi-NCR, Mobec Innovations Founder and CEO, Harry Bajaj said.

"Based on this, we have taken a calibrated step to invest in the top metro cities that at once resolve the challenges of accessibility, availability and infrastructure insufficiency," he added.

The mobile charging vans are capable of achieving an optimum 80 per cent level in a short period of time with the help of fast charge technology, the company said.