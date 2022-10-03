M&M will continue to see strong demand for rest of the year: Veejay Nakra

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will continue to see strong demand for the remaining part of the financial year despite headwinds like inflation and high-interest rates, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Sector, M&M, told CNBC-TV18.

The vehicle maker in September recorded the highest sales as well as revenue share in the Indian SUV market, Nakra said. In fact, the demand for SUVs was the highest ever for the company. Across all its products, the company received 2,00,000 to 2,60,000 bookings in September.

The highest number of bookings was for the Scorpio Classic.

Nakra said the growth in the SUV industry seemed to be more resilient than the rest of the auto sector.

"Even when the pandemic started and was at its peak, while the passenger vehicle industry declined in 2020 and had marginal growth in 2021, the SUV segment continued to grow year-on-year," he said.

"Share of SUV as a percentage of the total vehicles continues to be above 50 percent," he added.

Given the hurdles like high inflation, rising interest rates, and rains lashing several parts of the country, especially the Northeast, Nakra said it would be a mixed bag for demand for the rest of FY23. But M&M saw strong demand and it was expected to continue, he added.

The company was also hopeful that it would continue to remain among the leaders when it comes to market share.

"We are confident that going forward on revenue market share we would hold position and continue to remain in the top list of the players when it comes to market share," he said.

On Electric Vehicles (EVs), he said there are several projects in the pipeline, and XUV400 will be the next vehicle to hit the market.