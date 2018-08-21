App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics: Mitsubishi launches the 2018 Outlander at Rs 31.95 lakh

Take a look at the latest offering from Mitsubishi in all its glory!

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Japanese automotive company Mitsubishi Motors launched the much-awaited new generation of Outlander SUV in India at Rs 31.95 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). Like its predecessors, the Outlander will only be offered in a single, fully-loaded variant. (Image: Mitsubishi)
The latest model of the SUV is Mitsubishi's first all-new model in India in over six years. However, the model has been soaring in the international market after receiving a facelift in 2015. The seven-seater car is now being shipped to India as a CBU (Completely Built Up) unit. (Image: Mitsubishi)
The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander will only come with automatic transmission and is powered by a naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine. The 2.4-litre engine will produce 167PS of peak power and 222Nm of torque. The car will clock 0-100 km/h in 11.1 seconds. (Image: Mitsubishi)
The latest offering from the Japanese carmakers is equipped with an advanced CVT automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The car will feature seven airbags, Brake Assist (BA), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Hill-start Assist (HSA) and ABS with Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD). (Image: Mitsubishi)
Other upgrades from previous generations include dual zone AC air filters, auto light control LED headlight, power tilt and sliding sunroof, electric parking brake, rain sensing wipers, and a keyless operation system. (Image: Mitsubishi)
On the inside, the 2018 Outlander boasts leather seats, leather gearshift knob, electronic parking brake, 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a mind-boggling Rockford sound system with a 710-watt amplifier. (Image: Mitsubishi)
According to Uttam Bose, Managing Director of Mitsubishi India, the company is targeting sales of 250-300 units of the 2018 Outlander by FY19-end. Mitsubishi is also planning to launch the hybrid Outlander PHEV in India. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
At this price point, the 2018 Outlander will compete with Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota Fortuner and the soon-to-be-launched new Honda CR-V. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 11:10 am

