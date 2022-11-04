MGL revises PNG, CNG prices, to raise auto gas price by Rs 3.5/kg from midnight

(Representative image: Reuters)

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has revised piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) prices as it is set to raise auto gas price by Rs 3.5/kg, piped cooking gas by Rs 1.5/scm from midnight (November 5).

The price revision comes amidst rising prices of the natural gas at source both internationally as well as for domestically drilled gas. Rising prices have forced suppliers and distributors to cut down on industrial supplies since the past many weeks.

Currently, CNG price in Mumbai according to MGL website is Rs 86/kg and PNG price is 24.65 per kg.

The last increase was effected in the month of August when the state-run utility hiked the retail price of CNG by Rs 6 per kilogram and PNG by Rs 4/scm.

The Centre had increased the price of domestic and imported natural gas by over 110 per cent from April 1. This had completely offset the steep price reduction announced by the state by way of slashing VAT on these fuels to 3.5 per cent from 13.5 per cent from April 1.

Despite liberalising the energy sector, the government still controls both price and supply of natural gas to a large extent and prices and supply allocation is decided in advance twice a year. The April 1 hike is valid till end-September and the next revision will be announced from October 1.