MG Motor India invests Rs 800 crore to produce the Comet EV locally

Avishek Banerjee
Apr 23, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

The company broke even in March, and expects EVs to comprise 30 percent of its total sales volumes.

While previewing its electric car Comet, MG Motor India revealed that it has invested around Rs 800 crore to produce the car locally at its plant in Halol, Gujarat.

The company anticipates a strong response and will be gradually ramping up the production of this two-door electric car to around 3,000 units a month. With the Comet due to roll out in the coming days, this will be the second electric vehicle (EV) by the British carmaker after the ZS EV, which was launched in India in 2020.

Rajeev Chaba, MG Motor India President and MD, during a round table interaction with reporters, claimed that the Comet has a range of 230 kms on a single charge and was well suited for intra-city 'practical' usage. In his view, the cost of ownership is going to be very economical.

