 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAutomobile

Mercedes-Benz plans to launch 4 EVs in 8-12 months in India

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST

The company expects 25 per cent of its total sales in India to come from electric vehicles in India by 2027.

"We are very happy with the development of our EVs (electric vehicles) here in the Indian market with (models such as) the EQS and the EQB. We'll have four more vehicles coming in," Mercedes-Benz AG Head of Region Overseas Matthias Luehrs said. (Representative Image)

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to launch four new electric vehicles in India in the next 8-12 months to accelerate its electric mobility drive, Mercedes-Benz AG Head of Region Overseas Matthias Luehrs said on Thursday.

The company expects 25 per cent of its total sales in India to come from electric vehicles in India by 2027.

"We are very happy with the development of our EVs (electric vehicles) here in the Indian market with (models such as) the EQS and the EQB. We'll have four more vehicles coming in," Luehrs told reporters in New Delhi in an interaction.

The company currently sells four luxury electric vehicle models -- EQS, EQB, EQC and EQS AMG -- in the Indian market.