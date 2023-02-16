 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mercedes-Benz opens booking for top-end models as it bets on demand surge

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

The top-end vehicles or TEV segment of Mercedes Benz India portfolio grew the highest in CY 2022, with 69 percent year-on-year growth.

Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles inside a Mercedes-Benz AG showroom in Berlin, Germany, Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Mercedes-Benz (MB) India has reopened the bookings for two of its most sought-after top-end vehicles (TEVs) worldwide — the AMG G63 and Maybach GLS 600 — after it received ‘priority allocations’ for the two desirable models.

The exclusive bookings will be for MB India’s existing customers, for the first week only, before opening up for other prospects. India remained Mercedes-Benz’s fastest-growing market globally in CY2022, with a year-on-year growth of 41 percent.

The TEV segment of MB India’s portfolio grew the highest in 2022 registering a 69 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth. The carmaker estimates a double-digit growth for the segment in 2023 as well. The TEV segment comprises highly emotive and desirable cars that combine superior design, high technology and the best levels of luxury.