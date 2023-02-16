Mercedes-Benz opens booking for top-end models as it bets on demand surge

Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles inside a Mercedes-Benz AG showroom in Berlin, Germany, Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Mercedes-Benz (MB) India has reopened the bookings for two of its most sought-after top-end vehicles (TEVs) worldwide — the AMG G63 and Maybach GLS 600 — after it received ‘priority allocations’ for the two desirable models.

The exclusive bookings will be for MB India’s existing customers, for the first week only, before opening up for other prospects. India remained Mercedes-Benz’s fastest-growing market globally in CY2022, with a year-on-year growth of 41 percent.

The TEV segment of MB India’s portfolio grew the highest in 2022 registering a 69 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth. The carmaker estimates a double-digit growth for the segment in 2023 as well. The TEV segment comprises highly emotive and desirable cars that combine superior design, high technology and the best levels of luxury.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mercedes-Benz India told CNBC-TV18 that Merc ownership among the ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNI) in India is still very low compared to developed economies. “More women, and younger, salaried executives buying Merc is an indication of good corporate health and rising salaries,” Iyer said.

The CEO sparked a debate in November when he said that systematic investment plans (SIPs) are the luxury car brand’s biggest competitor in the country. Last month, he clarified that his remarks were made in the context of luxury market growth. “The statement made was in the context of the luxury market growth, what will happen in three to five years’ time,” Iyer told Moneycontrol in an interview.

In November, Iyer, who was then the sales and marketing head of Mercedes-Benz India, had told The Times of India that SIPs in mutual funds were eating into luxury car sales in India. If a potential customer diverted Rs 50,000 into buying a luxury car instead of investing through SIPs, the luxury car business would “explode,” Iyer had said.