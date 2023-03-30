 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAutomobile

Mercedes-Benz India plans 10 launches in FY24; banks on FTAs for spurring exports

Meghna Mittal
Mar 30, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

We had double-digit growth last year and expect double-digit growth this year as well. India is the fastest growing market for Mercedes-Benz," said Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer.

Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz is aiming for at least 10 new launches, including four electric vehicles, in India in FY24 as it eyes double-digit growth in its fastest-growing market.

"We will have 10 launches this year. We had double-digit growth last year and expect double-digit growth this year as well. India is the fastest growing market for Mercedes-Benz," Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer said at the India Rising event on Thursday.

“We will launch four electric vehicles over the next few months. We are committed to the localisation of electric vehicles," Iyer said.

FTA pact hopes