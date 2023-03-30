Mercedes-Benz India plans 10 launches in FY24; banks on FTAs for spurring exports

Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz is aiming for at least 10 new launches, including four electric vehicles, in India in FY24 as it eyes double-digit growth in its fastest-growing market.

"We will have 10 launches this year. We had double-digit growth last year and expect double-digit growth this year as well. India is the fastest growing market for Mercedes-Benz," Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer said at the India Rising event on Thursday.

“We will launch four electric vehicles over the next few months. We are committed to the localisation of electric vehicles," Iyer said.

FTA pact hopes

As India discusses free-trade agreements (FTAs) with the likes of the UK and the EU, Iyer said these will help accelerate exports from India though high logistics cost remains a deterrent.

"Automotive cost is 2.5 times what it is in Europe and other foreign countries. Legislative changes, tax parity, and FTAs combined are needed to accelerate the automotive sector," he said.

The share of logistics costs is in double digits in India, which the automaker is aiming to reduce to 9 percent by the end of 2024.