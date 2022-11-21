Mercedes-Benz India appoints Lance Bennett as VP sales & marketing

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on November 21 named Lance Bennett as the vice president, sales and marketing.

Bennett, the general manager and company director for Mercedes-Benz New Zealand, succeeds Santosh Iyer who will take over as the managing director & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India from January 1, 2023, the company said in a statement to media.

“We are excited to welcome Lance Bennett to Mercedes- Benz India. Lance has successfully grown the Mercedes-AMG business in New Zealand and has rich experience across finance, sales, operations and product management functions,” Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

Bennett oversaw the implementation of “Retail of the Future” in New Zealand. His international market experience and proven record of driving customer excellence would continue the growth momentum of Mercedes-Benz in India, he said.

“I thank both Santosh and Lance for their invaluable contribution to the brand in respective markets and wish them the very best for their new roles,” Schwenk said.

Also Read | Mercedes-Benz’s EV ramp-up could position India as manufacturing base

Bennett began his career with Mercedes-Benz New Zealand in 2005 as a management accountant. He has held several senior positions within the automotive industry, spanning finance, sales, operations and product management, including postings in the United States, Australia and New Zealand. He re-joined Mercedes-Benz New Zealand in 2019 as its chief financial officer, moving into the position of general manager and company director in the same year.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE