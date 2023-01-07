 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
May bring plug-in hybrid models to India this year: Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India

Parth Charan
Jan 07, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

Santosh Iyer

We won’t be localising production of new models until we’re able to bring stability to sales,” says Mercedes-Benz India’s newly-appointed Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – the first-ever Indian to be appointed to that position – Santosh Iyer. Not one to mince words and always to the point, Iyer has been instrumental in making Mercedes-Benz the market leader in luxury in India for eight consecutive years, with the last one witnessing its highest-ever growth rate of 41 per cent. As he takes on the big job, in a wide-ranging conversation with Moneycontrol, Iyer spoke on fortifying Mercedes-Benz India’s rapidly-growing top-end segment, clearing up the backlog of orders on priority, and remaining cautiously optimistic for what’s shaping up to be a truly momentous year in his career, among others. Edited excerpts from the interview:

What’s the first order of business as the newly-appointed CEO & MD of Mercedes-Benz India? 

The first priority is to see how we can reduce the waiting period for our customers. Today, on an average we have three to nine months of waiting period, and we have an order backlog of more than 6,000 customers waiting for cars. So, we’re doing everything possible with our production colleagues to see how we can maximise production with whatever constraints on the supply side that we have. But we’ve had a very good fourth quarter. In fact, it was the best quarter we’ve had in our history. So, that shows that we are able to produce more and give more to the market. We’ve also clearly laid out a very strong roadmap for 2023, with six key areas, the first one being, how we act as a luxury brand. For that, one topic is, we are introducing 10 new car lines.

You’ve witnessed more growth in the top-end segment. What’s proved to be the barrier to the entry level?

For the luxury segment, 69 percent growth is in the top-end segment. Absolute numbers have grown on the entry level as well. From a percentile perspective, it’s higher at the top end. But when you look at both the GLA and the A-Class, which is around the Rs 50-lakh mark, we still saw growth in absolute numbers. Between last year and this one, even that has grown by 27 per cent ― the GLA as well as the A-Class. It’s not a concern as such for us. Of course, one topic is the price point. Today, an A-Class on road is Rs 50 lakh-plus, and these price points are growing because these cars are fully-equipped. We no longer offer any entry-level model. We don’t have a base variant. And then the fact that input costs and exchange rates are not in our favour. But in absolute volumes, we’ve still witnessed 27 percent growth, despite those factors.

There’s talk of a looming global recession. Do you expect that to factor into this year surpassing the previous one in terms of sales?