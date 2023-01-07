May bring plug-in hybrid models to India this year: Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India

Santosh Iyer

“We won’t be localising production of new models until we’re able to bring stability to sales,” says Mercedes-Benz India’s newly-appointed Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – the first-ever Indian to be appointed to that position – Santosh Iyer. Not one to mince words and always to the point, Iyer has been instrumental in making Mercedes-Benz the market leader in luxury in India for eight consecutive years, with the last one witnessing its highest-ever growth rate of 41 per cent. As he takes on the big job, in a wide-ranging conversation with Moneycontrol, Iyer spoke on fortifying Mercedes-Benz India’s rapidly-growing top-end segment, clearing up the backlog of orders on priority, and remaining cautiously optimistic for what’s shaping up to be a truly momentous year in his career, among others. Edited excerpts from the interview:

What’s the first order of business as the newly-appointed CEO & MD of Mercedes-Benz India?

The first priority is to see how we can reduce the waiting period for our customers. Today, on an average we have three to nine months of waiting period, and we have an order backlog of more than 6,000 customers waiting for cars. So, we’re doing everything possible with our production colleagues to see how we can maximise production with whatever constraints on the supply side that we have. But we’ve had a very good fourth quarter. In fact, it was the best quarter we’ve had in our history. So, that shows that we are able to produce more and give more to the market. We’ve also clearly laid out a very strong roadmap for 2023, with six key areas, the first one being, how we act as a luxury brand. For that, one topic is, we are introducing 10 new car lines.

You’ve witnessed more growth in the top-end segment. What’s proved to be the barrier to the entry level?

For the luxury segment, 69 percent growth is in the top-end segment. Absolute numbers have grown on the entry level as well. From a percentile perspective, it’s higher at the top end. But when you look at both the GLA and the A-Class, which is around the Rs 50-lakh mark, we still saw growth in absolute numbers. Between last year and this one, even that has grown by 27 per cent ― the GLA as well as the A-Class. It’s not a concern as such for us. Of course, one topic is the price point. Today, an A-Class on road is Rs 50 lakh-plus, and these price points are growing because these cars are fully-equipped. We no longer offer any entry-level model. We don’t have a base variant. And then the fact that input costs and exchange rates are not in our favour. But in absolute volumes, we’ve still witnessed 27 percent growth, despite those factors.

There’s talk of a looming global recession. Do you expect that to factor into this year surpassing the previous one in terms of sales?

Right now, we’re still projecting double-digit growth for 2023. But, we’re no longer insulated from the global world when it comes to sales of luxury goods. We see pressures in different parts of the world, we’re still looking at it. But what gives us confidence is a strong order bank at the start of the year. We will be monitoring this and we can adjust our pipeline, based on how the order and demand situation progresses. To assume that we’ll be fully insulated may not be great.

What are your expectations from the upcoming Budget with regard to EV rebates?

Budget expectations, I would say, our biggest ask is policy consistency. I think, the success of EVs is because of lower GST on EVs. Also, state governments have lower registration taxes on EVs. So, the combination of those two makes EVs more affordable and leads to faster adoption. One thing we have to expect is long-term policy continuity, till the time there’s 50-60 percent EV sales.

If the GST bracket is lowered, would Mercedes-Benz India then consider bringing in a plug-in hybrid model?

We are all-in on EVs. That’s very clear. Having said that, on some of our performance cars we also have plug-in hybrid options. So, in 2023 we may look at bringing all options to India. However, plug-in hybrids, for us, are more for performance cars and for a very different use case. But otherwise from a sustainability focus, we are all-in on EVs.

Will we see more top-end products this year? Can we expect more AMGs?

Absolutely. Majority of our launches will be in the top-end segment, as I said. This is where our core focus is. That’s why we’re starting the year with an E-Cabriolet in an AMG avatar.

You recently created an interesting proposition by launching the GLB diesel and the EQB at a relatively similar price-point. How have the customers responded? Is there a greater preference for diesel or electrics?

When we launched the car, we expected a 50-50 break-up between ICE and EV. And today, I see 60 per cent preference for the EQB and 40 per cent for ICE. So, that’s a big thumbs-up to EVs by customers. The only factor is that GLB is available in two months’ time, while the EQB is available in four to six months. My waiting period has increased significantly for EVs. So, some customers are shifting to ICE for availability reasons. But, I think, it only gives us more confidence that EVs are the way because customers prefer EVs to ICE.

With regard to your statement regarding SIPs, do you think the changing automotive landscape in terms of regulations, and a sparsely populated EV landscape, especially at the entry-level luxury-end have factored in people biding their time and using that time to invest instead of making an immediate purchase?

The statement made was in the context of the luxury market growth, what will happen in three to five years’ time. Today, if you see, the luxury car market is close to 37,000-odd units. And we lead the overall market; so, that’s not the challenge. The challenge is that this 37,000 figure is out of a 3.8 million total car market, and even the total car market shows a CAGR growth of 5-8 per cent. So, it’s not like there’s very steep growth there. The context of the discussion is that there are a couple of factors to change. One, is that this is a highly-taxed industry. The other aspect is the infrastructure. Do we have the roads? And the answer today is yes. I personally opt to drive from Pune to Kerala because I enjoy it and the road quality is better. The third aspect is the cultural aspect of whether people will spend money. It was never about savings vs consumption. It was about consumers who can afford to buy luxury products. Consumption and savings go in a different perspective. The economy cannot grow without consumption. And you cannot put your savings in a market without consumption, it won’t grow. So, if there is a segment of the population who is able to afford it, then it’s time to buy it also. Of course, maybe they are able to afford it because of an SIP, because they’ve invested and saved over the last 10 years, and they have a corpus to buy cars, either at full price or at half price and pay in monthly instalments. So, that was the context of the overall comment. It was never a case of SIP versus consumption. Both work in tandem.

The EQS has been extremely well-received. What can we then expect from the EQE this year? Are you looking to locally assemble that as well? Do you see it surpassing the E-Class?

If you look at our product strategy, the E-Class is based on a long-wheelbase platform. And that is the best-selling car in our segment because it’s a very unique product strategy for India. And would we like to launch the EQE? Yes. But my biggest priority is to reduce the waiting period for cars like EQS and others. So, without supply chain consistency, adding more complexity of product lines to the manufacturing portfolio is not doing justice to the current customers who are waiting for their cars. So, we won’t be localising these car lines for the next 12-18 months until we are able to bring stability to sales. No point launching cars and not delivering them. So, we are definitely looking at options. But not localisation.

What aspects of the supply chain have seen some easing in the last few months? Where do you foresee an issue even now?

I think, the semiconductor topic has eased. Not as much as we want, but it is, to a large extent, sorted. Also, supplies from the US are sorted. Many of our car lines are coming from Europe, and there, due to geopolitical issues and the energy crisis, also COVID-19 on and off, Tier II and Tier III suppliers aren’t able to give us the supply commitments that we’re looking at. And that won’t go away in 2023, is our estimate. It will continue for at least 12-18 months more, before hopefully things improve.