Maruti's Invicto bookings touch the 6,000 mark ahead of July 5 launch

The Invicto is Maruti's maiden hybrid MPV model set for a July 5 launch.

Bookings for Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s (MSIL) maiden hybrid multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the Invicto, have touched the 6,000 mark, senior executive director (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava told media on July 1, four days ahead of the launch.

A cross-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, the Invicto MPV will be launched on July 5 and retailed across more than 600 Nexa stores in India. The bookings kicked off on June 19.

“The maximum bookings are from Tier-I cities, including, Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, closely followed by Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Customers who intend to buy this model mostly belong to the higher-income group, who already own vehicles in their families,” Srivastava said.

The seven-seater Invicto will come with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder engine producing 173hp as a normal internal combustion engine-driven vehicle and 183hp as a hybrid, while being mated to a CVT (continuously variable transmission) e-CVT (the intelligent version of the same) gearbox, respectively.

Sources had earlier revealed that Invicto will come with a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with smartphone connectivity, and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

“MSIL is in continued discussions with Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) regarding the deliveries, based on which the waiting period would be determined,” Srivastava added. It is to be noted that TKM will be the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for the Invicto.

The Invicto is its attempt to "make a dent" in the Rs 20 lakh-plus market segment, India's biggest car manufacturer has said. Prices for the model will be revealed on July 5.

In an earlier discussion, Srivastava remarked on the emergence of the three-row premium SUV and MUV segments, which registered sales of about 2,58,000 units last fiscal. Of this, vehicles priced more than Rs 20 lakh accounted for around 1,20,000-1,25,000 units.