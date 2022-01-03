Maruti Suzuki's production volume declines 2% YoY to 1,52,029 units in December 2021

Representative Image

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest car manufacturer, on January 3 reported a two percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its production volume for the month of December 2021.

The number of vehicles - passenger and commercial combined - produced last month stood at 1,52,029. In comparison, the carmaker had produced 155,127 vehicles in December 2020.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month," the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the 'Mini' sub-segment of passenger vehicles, which includes Alto and S-Pressco vehicles, Maruti Suzuki posted a total production of 19,396 units last month, which is down from 27,772 in the year-ago period.

In the 'Compact' segment, however, the production marginally improved from 85,103 cars in December 2020 to 86,694 in December 2021. This segment includes Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR and OEM Model cars.

In 'Mid Size' category, which includes Ciaz, the production increased from 1,375 units in the year-ago period to 1,838 last month.

Maruti Suzuki also posted a YoY growth in production in 'utility vehicles' segment, which inclues Ertiga, Jimny, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 cars. The production went up from 28,006 units in December 2020 to 31,794 in December 2021.

However, in the same period, the production of Eeco Van dropped from 11,219 to 9,045 units.

In the 'Light Commercial Vehicles' category, which includes the Super Carry model, the production increased from 1,652 units the year-ago period to 3,262 last month.

Apart from a dip in total production, Maruti Suzuki India on January 1 reported a four percent YoY decline in sales in December 2021. The company sold 1,53,149 units last month, down from 1,60,226 in the corresponding period of 2020.