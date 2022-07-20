English
    Maruti Suzuki unveils Grand Vitara to up the ante in mid-size SUV market

    The all-new Grand Vitara, which is essentially a rebadged Urban Cruiser Hyryder, will be positioned above the Brezza sub-compact SUV and will be replacing the S-Cross across its Nexa showrooms in the country

    Avishek Banerjee
    July 20, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
    Hisashi Takeuchi, MD of Maruti Suzuki (Left) and Shashank Srivastava, ED - sales and marketing, Maruti Suzuki India (Right) at the launch of Grand Vitara

    More than a week after commencing the bookings for its Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki has lifted the wraps off its mid-size SUV, which is expected to be available at prices starting from about Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base version and could go up to Rs. 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top end version. The all-new Grand Vitara, which is essentially a rebadged Urban Cruiser Hyryder, will be positioned above the Brezza sub-compact SUV and will be replacing the S-Cross across its Nexa showrooms in the country.

    Just like the Toyota’s new SUV, the Grand Vitara will also be available in two engine options - Smart Hybrid and Inteligent Elecric Hybrid. With the launch of this 5-seater premium SUV, Maruti Suzuki will be taking on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq, etc. Based on the Global C-platform, it will be equipped with safety features such as six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and disc brakes, etc.

    “The size of the midsize SUV market is 5,40,000 units per annum and contributes 18% of the overall PV market and is poised to grie at a CAGR of 10% over the next few years. We hope to maximise our presence here with the new Grand Vitara,” MSI Senior Executive Director (Sales & Marketing) Shashank Srivastava, told reporters while unveiling the model. Srivastava noted that while production will begin next month, commercial rollout will happen in September. He also clarified there are no immediate plans to come up with its diesel or CNG version in the bear-term.

    Just like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the new Maruti Suzuki SUV will be powered by e-drive transmission with 2WD, being a self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle. Both the hybrid versions will be having a 1.5-litre K-series engine (developed by Maruti Suzuki), with Neo Drive (ISG) having 5 speed manual transmission and 6 speed automatic transmission with 2WD and 4WD options. The 4WD version-positioned as All Grip Drive-will also get four driving modes - Auto, Sand, Snow, and Lock.

    With this launch, Maruti Suzuki is aiming to augment its market share in the Sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment from just 13.5%. Although, it has close to a 20% share in the entry-level SUV space, it’s presence in the mid-size SUV space is pretty minuscule at around 4%.

    Incidentally, this is the first midsize SUV that Toyota has developed jointly with Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), specifically for the Indian market. To be built solely by Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) at its Bidadi facility in Karnataka from next month, the product will be more than 90 percent localised. TKM has spent nearly Rs 5,000 crore for the development of this model.
    Avishek Banerjee
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 03:06 pm
