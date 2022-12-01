Maruti Suzuki total sales up 14.4% YoY to 1.59 lakh units in November

Maruti Suzuki India, India's largest carmaker in terms of market share, on December 1 released its sales figures for the month of November 2022. The company stated that its total sales during the month rose 14.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 1.59 lakh units compared to 1.39 lakh units in the same month last fiscal.

The automaker's total domestic sales were up 18.8 percent to 1.39 lakh units against 1.17 lakh units in November 2021.

The company added that November's total sales included domestic sales of 135,055 units, sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of 4,251 units and exports of 19,738 units.

Further, Maruti Suzuki noted that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. "The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," it stated in a regulatory filing.

As per the company's statement, sales of mini segment cars such as Alto and S-Presso rose to 18,251 units in November 2022 from 17,473 units in November 2021, while sales of compact segment cars including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR rose from 57,019 units to 72,844 units.

The sales for utility segment vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, and Grand Vitara rose from 32,563 units last month to 24,574.

Further, its exports last month dropped to 20,448 units as compared to 21,393 units recorded in the same period last fiscal. Meanwhile, shares of Maruti Suzuki India traded 0.19 percent lower at Rs 8,965 apiece on BSE during late trading hours.

