Maruti Suzuki stock in green after Suzuki Motor raises stake in company for the second time this year

Mar 23, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

This is the second stake hike this year by the parent company. In an exclusive interview, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer-Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, to know the reason that prompted the stake hike, future possibilities of stake increment, and business outlook.

Maruti Suzuki's parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation raised its stake in the company by picking up 3.45 lakh shares worth Rs 300 crore from the open market resulting in stock movement. Shares of the company bounced in response.

The stocks of Maruti Suzuki were trading in the green, up 1.22%, at Rs 8352.05 on March 23, at 2:18 pm on BSE.

He said that lost about 46 000 vehicles in production during our Q3. There was also a production loss in January and February because of the semiconductor shortage. However, the company expects a higher loss in production for March 2023.