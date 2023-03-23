Maruti Suzuki stock in green after Suzuki Motor raises stake in company for the second time this year

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki's parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation raised its stake in the company by picking up 3.45 lakh shares worth Rs 300 crore from the open market resulting in stock movement. Shares of the company bounced in response.

This is the second stake hike this year by the parent company. In an exclusive interview, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer-Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, to know the reason that prompted the stake hike, future possibilities of stake increment, and business outlook.

The stocks of Maruti Suzuki were trading in the green, up 1.22%, at Rs 8352.05 on March 23, at 2:18 pm on BSE.

He said that lost about 46 000 vehicles in production during our Q3. There was also a production loss in January and February because of the semiconductor shortage. However, the company expects a higher loss in production for March 2023.

"The inventory level by the end of February 2023 was about 95,000. Which is still two and a half weeks of inventory," said Srivastava.

However, there is a "slowdown in bookings in retail as well as inquiries from 30 to 40 days," he added.

Srivastava said they expect to be number one in the SUV segment by the end of the Financial Year 2023-2024. "Going forward, we are very aggressive, and you can expect a few more launches."