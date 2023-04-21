Maruti Suzuki recalls 7,213 units of Baleno RS model to rectify possible defect in vacuum pump

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is recalling 7,213 units of its Baleno RS models to rectify a possible defect in the vacuum pump, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between October 27, 2016 and November 1, 2019.

"The company has announced to recall 7,213 Baleno RS vehicles manufactured between 27th Oct, 2016 and 01st Nov, 2019. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in Vacuum Pump (“Parts”), which assists the brake function. In a rare case, the affected vehicle may require increased effort in brake pedal application," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said in a stock exchange filing.

Authorised workshops shall be contacting the customers for attending their vehicles, the company said. Inspection and replacement of the defective parts will be free of cost.

Moneycontrol News