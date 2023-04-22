Maruti Suzuki recalls 7,213 units of Baleno RS model to rectify possible defect in vacuum pump

The company said inspection and replacement of the defective parts will be free of cost.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is recalling 7,213 units of its Baleno RS models to rectify a possible defect in the vacuum pump, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between October 27, 2016 and November 1, 2019.

"The company has announced to recall 7,213 Baleno RS vehicles manufactured between 27th Oct, 2016 and 01st Nov, 2019. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in Vacuum Pump (“Parts”), which assists the brake function. In a rare case, the affected vehicle may require increased effort in brake pedal application," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said in a stock exchange filing.

Authorised workshops shall be contacting the customers for attending their vehicles, the company said. Inspection and replacement of the defective parts will be free of cost.

Maruti Suzuki's earlier recalls in 2022 and 2023

India’s largest carmaker also recalled some vehicles in January 2023, October, December, August and April 2022.

- On January 18, 2023, Maruti Suzuki recalled 17,362 vehicles manufactured between December 8 and January 12 for a defect in the airbag controller. The affected models were Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara. The company recalled 11,177 units of its mid-sized sports utility vehicle Grand Vitara to fix a possible defect in the rear seat belt mounting brackets. The affected lot was manufactured between August 8, 2022 and November 15, 2022.

- On December 6, 2022, the car maker had recalled 9,125 units of its Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, and Grand Vitara models to fix possible defects in the front row seat belts. The affected vehicles were manufactured during November 2-28, 2022.

- Earlier on October 30, 2022 too, Maruti had recalled 9,925 units of its three models, Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis, to rectify a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin. The affected vehicles were manufactured between August 3 and September 1, 2022.

- On August 24, 2022, Maruti Suzuki recalled 166 Dzire Tour S due to a defective airbag unit. The suspected defect was found in vehicles manufactured between August 6, 2022 and August 16, 2022.

- On April 6, 2022 the company recalled close to 20,000 Eeco units, manufactured between July 19, 2021 and October 5, 2021, to rectify incorrect marking of wheel rim size.