Maruti Suzuki recalls 166 Dzire Tour S due to defective airbag unit

India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki has recalled 166 Dzire Tour S due to a suspected defect in the airbag control unit, the company said in a BSE filing on August 24.

The suspected defect has been found in vehicles manufactured between 6th August 2022 to 16th August 2022.

The recall is being undertaken to replace the airbag control unit, free of cost, in these vehicles, the company said.

It is suspected that there is a possible defect in Airbag Control Unit, which in the rare cases might result in malfunctioning during deployment, it said.

The carmaker has advised customers of suspected vehicles to not drive or use the vehicle till the replacement is done.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for the replacement.

Besides an official communication, customers can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the company website www.marutisuzuki.com and fill out their vehicle's chassis number (MA3 followed by 14-digit alphanumeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention in this regard.

The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.