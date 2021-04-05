English
Maruti Suzuki production rises significantly to 1,72,433 units in March

The company had produced a total of 92,540 units in the year-ago period.

PTI
April 05, 2021 / 10:06 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India | Representative image

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said its total production in March 2021 increased significantly to 1,72,433 units over the same month last year. The company had produced a total of 92,540 units in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

"Production in March 2020 had declined significantly over the same period of the previous year owing to COVID related disruption. The comparison of March 2021 figures with March 2020 figures has to be seen in this context," it added. Passenger vehicle production stood at 1,25,724 units last month as compared to 69,854 units in March 2020.

Maruti Suzuki reports sale of 1,67,014 units in March

Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models was 28,519 units last month as against 17,630 units a year ago. Similarly, manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, rose to 95,186 units last month as against 50,078 units in March 2020, MSI said.

Production of utility vehicles — Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 — increased to 32,421 units last month from 15,203 units in the corresponding month of 2020. MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,397 units in March as against 938 units in the year-ago month.
TAGS: #Business #COVID related disruption #Maruti Suzuki India #Maruti Suzuki production
first published: Apr 5, 2021 10:06 pm

