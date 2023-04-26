 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki planning new plant to cater to domestic, export markets

Apr 26, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it is looking to set up a manufacturing plant with a capacity of up to 10 lakh units per annum in order to cater to the expected increase in demand from domestic as well as export markets.

The company, which has earmarked a capex of around Rs 8,000 crore for current fiscal year, is yet to finalise the amount of the investment on the new plant and its location.

The company said its board has given an in-principle approval for creation of up to 10 lakh vehicles per year capacity in the new plant, which is expected to come up in phases depending upon the market situation.

As of March 31, 2023, MSI has a cash reserve of around Rs 45,000 crore. It had earmarked a capex of Rs 6,300 crore in FY23.