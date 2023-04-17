 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki launches new Super Carry mini truck, ex-showroom price starting at ₹5.30 lakh

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), announced on April 17, the launch of its upgraded Light Commercial Vehicle – Super Carry. The vehicle is powered by Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine and boasts superior quality and performance, according to the press filing.

The price of Maruti Super Carry starts at Rs 4.88 Lakh and goes upto Rs 6.03 Lakh. Maruti Super Carry is offered in 3 variants - the base model of Super Carry is Cab Chassis and the top variant Maruti Super Carry STD CNG which comes at a price tag of Rs 6.03 Lakh.

On the occasion of the launch, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, marketing & sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The Super Carry, built for the unique requirements of the Indian mini-truck customer, has been accepted well in the commercial vehicle segment with more than 1.5 lakh units sold since its launch in 2016. The new Super Carry will continue to offer an excellent value proposition to customers. We are confident that it will prove to be an ideal companion for our commercial customers and partner in their success."

The multipurpose mini-truck is available exclusively through Maruti Suzuki's 370+ retail locations dispersed over 270+ cities for purchase.