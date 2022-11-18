Maruti Suzuki launches Alto K10 S-CNG, claims mileage of 33.85 km/kg

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Friday, November 18, launched the all-new Alto K10 S-CNG to strengthen its commitment towards green vehicles. Introduced in August 2022, the third-generation all-new Alto K10 has received tremendous customer response that has once again propelled the Alto nameplate to the top of the sales charts, the company said in an exchange filing.

The all-new Alto K10 S-CNG is powered by a Next-Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, offering unmatched fuel efficiency and refinement.

The Alto K10 S-CNG’s powertrain with dual-interdependent ECUs develops a peak power output of 41.7kW(56.69PS++)@5300RPM and max torque of 82.1Nm@3400RPM in CNG mode.

Available with a five-speed manual gearbox, the Alto K-10 S-CNG delivers an incredible fuel efficiency of 33.85 km/kg, the company added.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti, said the Alto brand has been a symbol of how Maruti Suzuki has evolved in response to customers' shifting desires.

The Alto continued to be the best-selling vehicle in the country for 16 consecutive years, and we are convinced that the launch of the S-CNG model will further strengthen its appeal, thanks to its stellar fuel-efficiency, he said.

He further added, "I am delighted to share that we have sold more than 1 million S-CNG vehicles so far, which has helped save over 1 million tonnes of CO2 emissions." The Alto K10 S-CNG has been conceptualised, designed, and developed at the company’s world-class research and development facility. The suspension setup of the Alto K10 S-CNG has been calibrated to the updated powertrain to enhance ride quality, comfort, and safety. Maruti Suzuki's research and development facility conducts rigorous testing of its factory-fitted S-CNG cars to deliver unmatched safety, performance, durability, and fuel efficiency. Currently, the brand offers a total of 13 S-CNG models, including Alto, Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Baleno, XL6, Super Carry and Tour S.

CNBC-TV18

