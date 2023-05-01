Maruti Suzuki Jimny price leaked ahead of launch; details here

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the sports utility vehicle (SUV) from India’s biggest car manufacturer, is due for launch May-end but the price of the vehicle seems to have been leaked.

The SUV, unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, would be launched at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), reports quoting dealer invoices claimed. It will come in two variants – Zeta and Alpha.

The reports also said the starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh is for the the base Zeta MT variant, and will go up to Rs 13.99 lakh for the top-spec Alpha AT variant (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

The details of the model listed suggest that it may be the top variant of the SUV. If that is the case, then the on-road price of Jimny’s Alpha variant could be around Rs 16 lakh, CNN-News18 said in a report.

Nissan reports 24% increase in wholesales in April The SUV is propelled by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which has a tuned output of 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic according to India Car News' report. Maruti's rugged SUV offering gets a hard top with circular LED headlamps, 15-inch wheels, bumper-mounted tail lamps, and a tailgate-hinged spare wheel. When it comes to the entertainment console of the SUV, the car has a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Arkamys stereo system, with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay support. The top-end variant also features automatic headlamps, auto AC, cruise control, smart keyless entry with push-button engine start/stop, LED headlamps with DRLs, electrically foldable side mirrors and others. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India May 1 reported a 7 percent increase in total wholesales at 1,60,529 units in April. The country's largest carmaker had dispatched 1,50,661 units to dealers in April 2022, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. Last month, the company's domestic sales rose 9 per cent to 1,43,558 units as against 1,32,248 units in April 2022, it added.

