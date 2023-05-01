 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki Jimny price leaked ahead of launch; details here

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

Reports quoting dealer invoices said the new offering from Maruti Suzuki will be launched at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets a hard top with circular LED headlamps, 15-inch wheels, bumper-mounted tail lamps, and a tailgate-hinged spare wheel.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the sports utility vehicle (SUV) from India’s biggest car manufacturer, is due for launch May-end but the price of the vehicle seems to have been leaked.

The SUV, unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, would be launched at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), reports quoting dealer invoices claimed. It will come in two variants – Zeta and Alpha.

The reports also said the starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh is for the the base Zeta MT variant, and will go up to Rs 13.99 lakh for the top-spec Alpha AT variant (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

The details of the model listed suggest that it may be the top variant of the SUV. If that is the case, then the on-road price of Jimny’s Alpha variant could be around Rs 16 lakh, CNN-News18 said in a report.