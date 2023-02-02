 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAutomobile

Maruti Suzuki Jimny crosses 15,000 bookings within 3 weeks

Moneycontrol News
Feb 02, 2023 / 06:19 PM IST

Earlier this year in January, Maruti told Moneycontrol that it had anticipated 3,000 confirmed bookings for Maruti Jimny, owing to the car's 'global cult following'.

The SUV is propelled by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which has a tuned output of 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque.

Less than a month after Maruti Suzuki Jimny made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023, the rugged sports utility vehicle (SUV) crossed the 15,000-booking mark, according to a report by Autocar India.

Jimny's bookings can be made for a token amount of Rs 25,000 according to a report by India Car News. The SUV is offered in two variants – Zeta and Alpha.

Earlier this year in January, Maruti had disclosed to Moneycontrol that it had anticipated 3,000 confirmed bookings for Maruti Jimny, owing to the car's 'global cult following'.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki unveils Jimny 5-door and Fronx SUV, bookings open