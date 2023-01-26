 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki India's pending orders rise to around 4.05 lakh units in January

Jan 26, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST

In the third quarter ended December 2022, the company's pending customer orders stood at about 3.63 lakh vehicles, out of which about 1.19 lakh orders were for newly launched models.

Maruti Suzuki India's pending orders have jumped to around 4.05 lakh units this month as the inflow of bookings continues to be steady, while newly introduced SUVs Jimny and Fronx also added to the numbers, according to a senior company official.

The bookings for Jimny have crossed 11,000 units, while that of Fronx is around 4,000 units.

"We are at around 4,05,000 bookings (at present), which are pending, and that means that we are seeing in the flow of bookings and of inquiries at a pretty good level," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava told PTI.