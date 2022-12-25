 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki expects sales of vehicles with auto gear shift to accelerate

Dec 25, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

The company had introduced the auto gear shift (AGS) technology that relieves drivers from manually changing gears using the clutch, for the first time in 2013-14 on its hatchback Celerio.

With increasing congestion across cities in India, Maruti Suzuki India expects sales of its vehicles with auto gear shift to pick up further next year, according to company Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava.

It has cumulatively sold 7.74 lakh units of such vehicles across its portfolio so far.

''After we introduced AGS, slowly we have expanded it in so many of our models. We do believe that with increased congestion, especially in urban areas, AGS is a further addition to the ease of driving. So we believe technology will pick up even further,'' Srivastava told PTI.

The company has nine models -- Celerio, Alto K10, WagonR, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Brezza, S-Presso and Baleno -- which come with the AGS option.

In terms of AGS penetration, he said, ''It varies between 12 per cent to 23 per cent across the models'' and the volume among individual models also ''varies because of different times of introduction''.