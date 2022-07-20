Maruti Suzuki bets on Jimny lifestyle SUV to take on Mahindra Thar

While unveiling its midsize sports utility vehicle (SUV) Grand Vitara on July 20, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) made its intentions clear that it is will not be the last SUV rollout for this fiscal and there are many more such products to hit the roads. One among them is the Jimny lifestyle SUV, which was also unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo by India’s largest carmaker.

To be positioned as a lifestyle SUV, the New Delhi-based automaker is looking to retail it across its Nexa chain of premium showrooms by 2023. The five-seater SUV, once launched, is estimated to be priced from Rs 10 lakh and above, and will be taking on Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

While talking to Moneycontrol.com, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Sales & Marketing), Maruti Suzuki said, “We are studying the lifestyle SUV segment and Thar makes the perfect fit. But we are evaluating its feasibility and will make an announcement in the near term.” When queried if the launch will lead to any cannibalisation with its other SUVs, he maintained, “Just like the hatchback a decade back, SUV segment is expanding and it makes sense to have a wider gamut of products for wider consumer profiles.”

While Maruti Suzuki didn’t share any further details, speculation is pretty rife that Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 100bhp of maximum power and 130Nm of peak torque and will be mated to a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. There is also a lot of buzz that an All-Wheel Drive (positioned as All Grip) option will also be offered in select variants of this model.

At present, the Jimny is offered as a three-door model, like the Mahindra Thar, but only for Maruti Suzuki’s export markets. While there is a buzz that MSIL could rename the Jimny to Gypsy for the Indian market, the company refused to divulge details.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has lifted the wraps off its Grand Vitara, which is expected to be available at prices starting from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base version and could go up to Rs 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end version. The all-new Grand Vitara, which is essentially a rebadged Urban Cruiser Hyryder, will be positioned above the Brezza sub-compact SUV and will be replacing the S-Cross across its Nexa showrooms in the country.

“The size of the midsize SUV market is 5,40,000 units per annum and contributes 18 percent of the overall PV market and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10 percent over the next few years. We hope to maximise our presence here with the new Grand Vitara,” Srivastava told reporters while unveiling the model.